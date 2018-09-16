LeSean McCoy suffers rib injury, leaves game vs Chargers

The 2018 season for the Bills has been an absolute nightmare, with the team starting off 0-2, getting destroyed in both games.

And not only that, the team may have lost its only offensive playmaker on the roster to an injury.

Bills shifty running back LeSean McCoy absorbed a huge shot to the ribs during the third quarter of the game, which caused him to exit the contest. He did return for one carry, but then left again, and did not return. Up until that point, he had nine rushes for 39 yards.

Here’s the play when it happened.

LeSean McCoy holds his ribs/midsection as he walks off the field. He sometimes make injuries look worse than they are, but if the #Bills lose him their offense has essentially no proven playmakers. pic.twitter.com/LjE3i2zNvw — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) September 16, 2018

McCoy was asked about his status by reporters after the game, but he declined the interview request, so we have no further updates at this time.