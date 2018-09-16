Look: Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin scorecard shows judges were terrible

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez battled it out at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, in a rematch of epic proportions.

Triple G won the first showdown, and as a result, he retained the middleweight title belt. It appeared that it would take a convincing win for Canelo to be able to usurp the belt.

And yet, it somehow did not.

The two went toe-to-toe in a close bout that appeared to be, at best, a draw. Alvarez landed a few power punches in the early rounds, but Golovkin came on strong when it mattered most, with most fans and analysts giving him the final three rounds.

The judges did not, apparently, and somehow Canelo was declared the winner by decision, shocking the sports world. Here’s the scorecard from the fight.

The infamous scorecard.. Actually 2 judges gave Canelo the 12th… GGG would have needed a KO or knockdown to win, best he could have done was a draw by the 12th pic.twitter.com/UuieLulaZE — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 16, 2018

Boxing is still as corrupt as it’s always been. It’s all about setting up the next fight — and we’re sure there’ll be a third bout between the two in the future.