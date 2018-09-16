Look: Odell Beckham Jr. honors Ronaldo with custom cleats before Cowboys game

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is all about being flashy, whether it be in the form of a highlight-reel play, or his attire.

And being that Sunday’s game against the Giants was a big divisional showdown, and nationally televised on Sunday Night Football, he showed some love to a Brazilian soccer legend before it kicked off.

OBJ honored Ronaldo — not Cristiano, the other one — before the game with a pair of custom cleats that are quite snazzy.

.@OBJ will warm up in the Nike Mercurial-inspired cleats against Dallas to honor Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/ODaHFD78mb — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) September 16, 2018

The Mercurial theme was Ronaldo’s signature look. I had a pair of soccer cleats that looked like those. Unfortunately, they did not make me a better player. As for OBJ, he doesn’t need any extra help, as he’s such a dynamic player.

He didn’t wear them during the game, but did lace them up for pregame warmups.