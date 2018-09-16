Look: Sad, angry Jon Gruden seen at end of Raiders choke sparks memes

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was the fortunate recipient of a $100 million contract during the offseason, and so far, he hasn’t exactly provided a great return on his investment.

Sure, it’s early, but the Raiders are now 0-2 on the season, and the odds of a team that drops its first two games making the playoffs is roughly 10 percent, so the team will have an uphill battle.

The Raiders blew a 19-7 lead on Sunday’s game, losing via a late field goal in the final seconds, and that loss will be tough to rebound from.

Gruden’s reaction afterward said it all, as you can see below.

That led to plenty of memes.

How Raiders fans looking at Jon Gruden pic.twitter.com/VYdkDl0oG6 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 16, 2018

SOOOOOOO 0-2 & That One Hurts… But I saw a lot of points… Gruden just realized 19 Points is not gonna do it!!! Not with this D….Sorry!!! pic.twitter.com/ShQ0dDngMR — Larry Marbley (@raiderlarry) September 16, 2018

Coach Gruden's face says it all. 😡 pic.twitter.com/YJmNMehfCO — theScore (@theScore) September 16, 2018

That will be an extremely tough loss to swallow for Raiders fans, players and coaches.