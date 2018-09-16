Look: Skip Bayless roasted for this shirtless selfie, bragging about weightlifting

FOX Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host/talking head Skip Bayless never really stops trolling for attention, which was evidenced by his Instagram post on Saturday night.

Bayless — apparently craving attention during the weekend, when his show isn’t on — took to Instagram, for some reason, and posted this shirtless selfie bragging about how much he does cardio.

But that’s not all he does — he also lifts weights! He made sure to mention all these things in the caption, which you can see below.

That sheepish look — Bayless’ attempt to be an underwear model, or something — he has on his face is just creepy. As for that shirtless selfie, well, sorry, but that’ll haunt you dreams.