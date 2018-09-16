Matt Hardy On WWE Future: "Time To Go Home"

On the eve of WWE Hell in a Cell PPV, former Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has seemingly dropped a bombshell. Hardy posted a video to YouTube, stating that it was time to go home to be a husband and a father. The video serves as confirmation to budding retirement rumors that have been going around for some time.

Hardy had recently revealed that he was planning on taking time off to deal with injuries. His lower back and pelvis have started fusing together, and he plans to do therapy to help with the pain that’s occurring. Saturday night’s postings indicated that the time off may be permanent.

Hardy, along with his brother Jeff, has been multiple WWE Tag Team Champions, winning on nine occasions over the last twenty years. Their surprise appearance at WrestleMania 33 saw the legendary team capture the Championships in a ladder match. The brothers have been competing on opposite brands, allowing Hardy to explore his notoriously popular “Woken Matt Hardy” persona.

Hardy entered the storyline with Bray Wyatt, who fans wanted to see tie up with Hardy’s Woken character. The two started feuding, culminating with the The Ultimate Deletion match at the Hardy Compound on Raw. The two then joined forces, with Wyatt assisting Hardy in winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Teaming up, Wyatt and Hardy became known as Deleters of Worlds. They would become WWE Raw Tag Team Champions soon after, holding the Championships for 79 days.

Hardy posted a message on Twitter following the Youtube video, encouraging fans to support Wyatt. Putting over the former WWE Champion speaks louder than words, considering that many feel that the company hasn’t properly handled Wyatt for a long time.

Thanks for the massive love tonight, #WWECorpusChristi.. I fulfilled my final advertised live event commitment. Please support my partner, @WWEBrayWyatt, going forward. He’s outrageously talented & we’ve become kindred souls during our time teaming together. Thank you, SAMAEL. https://t.co/YI70qHpGOJ — MATTHEW MOORE HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 16, 2018

A future Hall of Famer, it is uncertain what Hardy’s next step is after recovering from multiple injuries. He could very well become a producer for WWE as well. But for now fans from all over the world have been showing their appreciation for Hardy, remembering the historic moments he has given them.