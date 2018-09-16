MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Sept 16/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (19-5) vs Luigi Vendramini (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 25th
Alex Garcia (15-5) vs Court McGee (18-7) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Chris Fishgold (17-1-1) vs Calvin Kattar (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Te Edwards (6-1) vs Don Madge (7-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith
Jason Knight (20-5) vs Jordan Rinaldi (13-6) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd
Michel Prazeres (25-2) vs Bartosz Fabinski (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th
Guido Cannetti (8-3) vs Marlon Vera (11-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th
Khalil Rountree (7-2, 1 NC) vs Johnny Walker (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th
Jared Cannonier (10-4) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th
Enrique Barzola (15-3-1) vs Nad Narimani (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th
Veronica Macedo (5-2-1) vs Maryna Moroz (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th
Devin Powell (9-3) vs Claudio Puelles (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th
Valentina Shevchenko (6-0) vs Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-3) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th
Claudia Gadelha (18-3) vs Nina Ansaroff (9-5) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th
Devin Clark (9-2) vs Aleksandar Rakic (10-1) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th
Bobby Green (24-8-1) vs Drakkar Klose (9-1-1) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th
Jack Hermansson (17-4) vs Gerald Meerschaert (28-9) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th
Andrea Lee (9-2) vs Jessica-Rose Clark (9-5) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th
Edson Barboza (19-6) vs Dan Hooker (17-7) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th
B.J. Penn (16-12-2) vs Ryan Hall (6-1) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th
Gilbert Melendez (22-7) vs Arnold Allen (13-1) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th
Bellator
Lorenz Larkin (19-7) vs Erick Silva (20-9) – Bellator 207 – Oct 12th
Kevin ‘Baby Slice’ Ferguson Jr. (3-1) vs Corey Browning (3-2) – Bellator 207 – Oct 12th
Women’s Flyweight Championship: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (8-0) vs Valerie Letourneau (10-6) – Bellator 210 – Dec 15th
Lyoto Machida (24-8) vs Rafael Carvalho (15-2) – Bellator 210 – Dec 15th
Welterweight Grand Prix: Neiman Gracie (8-0) vs Ed Ruth (6-0) – Bellator 210 – Dec 15th
ONE Championship
Middleweight Championship: Aung La Nsang (23-10, 1 NC) vs Mohammad Karaki (9-0) – ONE: Pursuit of Greatness – Oct 26th
