MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Sept 16/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (19-5) vs Luigi Vendramini (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 25th

Alex Garcia (15-5) vs Court McGee (18-7) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Chris Fishgold (17-1-1) vs Calvin Kattar (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Te Edwards (6-1) vs Don Madge (7-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith

Jason Knight (20-5) vs Jordan Rinaldi (13-6) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Michel Prazeres (25-2) vs Bartosz Fabinski (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Guido Cannetti (8-3) vs Marlon Vera (11-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Khalil Rountree (7-2, 1 NC) vs Johnny Walker (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Jared Cannonier (10-4) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Enrique Barzola (15-3-1) vs Nad Narimani (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Veronica Macedo (5-2-1) vs Maryna Moroz (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Devin Powell (9-3) vs Claudio Puelles (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Valentina Shevchenko (6-0) vs Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-3) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th

Claudia Gadelha (18-3) vs Nina Ansaroff (9-5) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Devin Clark (9-2) vs Aleksandar Rakic (10-1) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Bobby Green (24-8-1) vs Drakkar Klose (9-1-1) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th

Jack Hermansson (17-4) vs Gerald Meerschaert (28-9) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th

Andrea Lee (9-2) vs Jessica-Rose Clark (9-5) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th

Edson Barboza (19-6) vs Dan Hooker (17-7) – UFC on Fox 31 – Dec 15th

B.J. Penn (16-12-2) vs Ryan Hall (6-1) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Gilbert Melendez (22-7) vs Arnold Allen (13-1) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Bellator

Lorenz Larkin (19-7) vs Erick Silva (20-9) – Bellator 207 – Oct 12th

Kevin ‘Baby Slice’ Ferguson Jr. (3-1) vs Corey Browning (3-2) – Bellator 207 – Oct 12th

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (8-0) vs Valerie Letourneau (10-6) – Bellator 210 – Dec 15th

Lyoto Machida (24-8) vs Rafael Carvalho (15-2) – Bellator 210 – Dec 15th

Welterweight Grand Prix: Neiman Gracie (8-0) vs Ed Ruth (6-0) – Bellator 210 – Dec 15th

ONE Championship

Middleweight Championship: Aung La Nsang (23-10, 1 NC) vs Mohammad Karaki (9-0) – ONE: Pursuit of Greatness – Oct 26th