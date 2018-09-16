Patriots-Jaguars was hottest NFL game in 15 years

Tensions were high heading into Sunday’s Patriots-Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field, as it was a rematch of the 2017 AFC Championship game.

But that wasn’t all that was high.

The gametime temperature was, too, as it was 97 degrees, with a heat index of 107. That made it the hottest game in Jaguars history.

Today's game is the hottest in the NFL since Packers played the Cardinals 15 years ago pic.twitter.com/372vIU56YO — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 16, 2018

Not only that, it was the hottest NFL game played in 15 years.

Jags/Patriots playing the hottest NFL game in 15 years. 107 degrees with the heat index #fox35 pic.twitter.com/sUdRonsVpj — Ryan Elijah (@ryanelijah) September 16, 2018

It will be interesting to see how players remain hydrated throughout the game. They could be subjected to cramping and dehydration in the second half, and the heat could certainly play a big role as the game progresses.