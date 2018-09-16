PHIL KESSEL SPEAKS TO THE MEDIA!

May 9th, 2018. A day many in Pittsburgh sports media may never forget.
Phil Joseph Kessel, Jr. did not speak to the media at the Penguins locker clean-out day.
You may, on the other hand, remember that time period quite fondly from butthurt tweets such as these:
Or perhaps, you may remember the “trade rumors” which followed courtesy of the “credentialed professionals” over at the blog that definitely doesn’t throw things against the wall!
Either way, our long national nightmare ended today. After a long hiatus from speaking to dorks with audio recorders, our precious Phil finally spoke words. And, as always, he did not disappoint.
But wait, there’s video!
At this point, I know what you’re probably thinking.
Is Phil Kessel starting to look like a damn snack?
Perhaps a lean cuisine, to be specific.
Either way, get ready for every single one of these quotes to be broken down, dissected, and taken out of context for the next six months until Phil speaks to the media again.
Comments