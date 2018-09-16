PHIL KESSEL SPEAKS TO THE MEDIA!

May 9th, 2018. A day many in Pittsburgh sports media may never forget.

Phil Joseph Kessel, Jr. did not speak to the media at the Penguins locker clean-out day.

You may, on the other hand, remember that time period quite fondly from butthurt tweets such as these:

I can think Phil Kessel is a brilliant hockey player who is a great asset to the Penguins, helped them win 2 Cups, shouldn’t get traded and is a wonderful teammate — but should have talked to media yesterday.

Get this: It can be both. And is. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) May 10, 2018

the Ron Cook column today further hammers home this notion — Phil Kessel could have done himself a lot of favors by simply talking (like just about everyone else did) on the Penguins final media availability. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) May 23, 2018

One of the most astounding dynamics with the Pittsburgh sports fan is how incredibly over-protective they are of Phil Kessel.

It's impossible to question anything about the man. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) May 23, 2018

Or perhaps, you may remember the “trade rumors” which followed courtesy of the “credentialed professionals” over at the blog that definitely doesn’t throw things against the wall!

Either way, our long national nightmare ended today. After a long hiatus from speaking to dorks with audio recorders, our precious Phil finally spoke words. And, as always, he did not disappoint.

Phil Kessel on his playoff performance: "I don’t even remember. I probably had around a point a game, right? That’s not that bad, is it?" — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) September 16, 2018

Phil Kessel on the Capitals: "Washington played well. They deserved it. They had a great team and a great run." — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) September 16, 2018

Kessel on the perception there was a rift between him and Sullivan: "I think some people make issues that aren’t there. It is what it is." — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) September 16, 2018

Phil Kessel on what he did this summer: "Same old shit, ya know?" — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) September 16, 2018

But wait, there’s video!

There's a little bit of Phil Kessel in all of us. pic.twitter.com/nqUd1H5pm6 — Phrill Kessel (@PhrillKessel) September 16, 2018

Phil Kessel spoke on the rumors of problems between him and Mike Sullivan, as well as support from Penguins fans. He was amused at the idea of reporters getting flack from fans for writing about the Sullivan rumors, or trade rumors. #dkps #pens pic.twitter.com/Ahvf2sz0AZ — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) September 16, 2018

At this point, I know what you’re probably thinking.

Is Phil Kessel starting to look like a damn snack?

Maybe it's because he doesn't have the beard, but Phil looks lean. https://t.co/RrFGbTjKQ4 — Zack (@zrich529) September 16, 2018

Perhaps a lean cuisine, to be specific.

Either way, get ready for every single one of these quotes to be broken down, dissected, and taken out of context for the next six months until Phil speaks to the media again.

