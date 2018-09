Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs was held in check by the Packers in the first half of Sunday’s divisional showdown, but he came alive in the quarters that followed.

Diggs gave the offense a huge spark late in the game, when it looked like the Packers were going to cruise to victory, up 20-7.

Diggs, however, had other plans. He hauled in a pass from Kirk Cousins, and then managed to find the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

The 75-yard touchdown by Stefon Diggs

Wow.