The Daily Target 9/16/18

Last Night: Kansas City 10, Twins 3 – We keep getting told to be patient with the opener strategy. I don’t think that this was a game that proponents had in mind. The Royals battered Chase De Jong, and then the rest of the bullpen was also pretty rough. Zach Littell, one of the long men in the pen, was the worst of the bunch. To add intrigue to the affair, Paul Molitor and Gene Glynn were tossed for arguing balls and strikes. A stinker all around.

The Athletic: In the Byron Buxton debate, the Twins have a simmering problem of perception – This is what I’ve been saying. Why set yourself up for one year of Byron Buxton if it means he won’t want to be here long term, and if it puts you at odds with agents everywhere?