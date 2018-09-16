Featured

Watch: Angry Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels go off on team during Jaguars game

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was none too pleased during Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, and he made sure to let them know about it.

The Patriots couldn’t do anything right in the first half of the game. Maybe it was the 97-degree gametime temperature, or maybe it was because the Jaguars were extremely motivated for a rematch of the 2017 AFC Championship game.

Whatever the reason, the Jaguars came out and destroyed the Patriots, and both Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels were furious about it. Both of them chewed out their team early in the second quarter, with the team trailing 14-0, after the Patriots got stopped on third down.

Tell us how you really feel, guys.

