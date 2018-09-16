Watch: Cam Newton absorbs brutal illegal hit from Falcons safety, who got ejected

NFL

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton loves to extend plays, and as such, he’s taken some brutal hits over the years.

Newton has had issues with shoulder injuries, and has suffered a few concussions as well, which is why his opponents are sometimes willing to take a penalty flag, in exchange for putting a cheap shot on him.

The Falcons appeared to do exactly that, during the second quarter of Sunday’s game. It happened when Newton took off running, with Falcons safety Damontae Kazee putting a brutal helmet-to-helmet shot on him, right as he slid.

Kazee was ejected for the cheap shot, and understandably so. Newton remained in the game.

