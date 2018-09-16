Watch: Josh Allen shows off ridiculous arm strength on deep pass

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen made his first career NFL start in Sunday’s game against the Chargers, and it didn’t go very well.

The Bills defense really did Allen no favors, unfortunately, as the Chargers jumped out to a 28-3 lead. Philip Rivers picked the Bills defense apart, often utilizing playmaking running back Melvin Gordon.

Allen, did, to his credit, show off how strong his arm is on one particular play, uncorking a an absolute bomb to Zay Jones that traveled nearly 65 yards. The Bills rookie quarterback moved around in the pocket to buy time, so Jones could get open, then reset his feet and uncorked this deep pass to his receiver for a big gain.

Josh Allen has a cannon for an arm. My goodness

Unfortunately for the Bills, they couldn’t find the end zone on that drive, and were forced to settle for a field goal.