Watch: Tavon Austin's first catch as Cowboys WR is 64-yard TD

Speedy wide receiver Tavon Austin was finally unleashed on Sunday night.

Austin, the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft, was never able to play up to his full potential as a member of the Rams. He had a limited role in the offense, and as such, the team had no problem letting him depart in free agency earlier in the year.

The Cowboys took a flier on him, in the form of a one-year deal, and judging by what he did on the first drive of the game, they’re probably quite happy they did.

On the team’s third play from scrimmage, the Cowboys elected to test Giants aggressive cornerback Janoris Jenkins, and Austin burned him. Dak Prescott hit Austin in stride, and the result was a 64-yard touchdown.

The bench clearly enjoyed it, judging by their reaction.

That catch was Austin’s first as a member of the Cowboys, as he was held without a reception against the Panthers in Week 1.