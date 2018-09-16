Watch: Titans burn Texans with perfect fake punt TD pass

The Titans saved their bag of tricks for their first divisional matchup of the season, apparently.

The team’s first offensive drive of Sunday’s game against the Texans did not go well, as they picked up only 18 yards, but what happened afterward set the tone early in the game in a big way.

The Titans lined up in a punt formation, on fourth-and-six, but the ball was snapped to defensive back Kevin Byard — rather than punter Brett Kern.

Byard threw a perfect pass to Dane Cruikshank, who was wide-open near the sideline. He took it to the house for a 66-yard touchdown.

The Titans caught the Texans sleeping on that play. Still, that was a great pass by Byard, though. The execution on the trick play was perfect.