Watch: Will Lutz consoles Browns kicker after game in classy gesture

The Browns had lost 21 consecutive road games heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but the team nearly pulled off a dramatic win.

Cleveland led New Orleans throughout nearly the entirety of the game, up until a touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Michael Thomas gave the Saints an 18-12 lead with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

But the Browns kept fighting, and the team had a chance to regain the lead following an incredible 47-yard touchdown pass on fourth down from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway. All the team needed was for kicker Zane Gonzalez to make the extra point, but he had already missed one earlier in the game. He missed that one, too, and it proved to be a pivotal miss.

Gonazlez had a chance to redeem himself in the game’s final seconds, though, via a 52-yard field goal, but he pushed it wide right, and the Saints emerged victorious.

It was a rough outing for Gonzalez, who made only two of four field goals he attempted, and also missed both extra points. He was seen sitting on the bench by himself with his head down after the game, when Saints kicker Will Lutz — who drained what ended up being the game-winning field goal — approached him and gave him a pat on the back.

Very classy move by Wil Lutz. pic.twitter.com/KV7XXisfqE — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) September 16, 2018

Lutz then tweeted out this message about how tough it is to be an NFL kicker, and he wished Gonzalez the best of luck during the rest of his career.

At the end of the day it’s not “just a game” to us, this is our livelihood. Our careers rely on personal performance, as does everyone else’s. I will never pull for someone to fail, as I know I will too. I hope to see nothing more than Zane have an amazing career going forward. https://t.co/sSurZwjEKb — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) September 16, 2018

It’s hard not to feel for Gonzalez, as the Browns could elect to cut him after his poor performance in the loss, given that he may have cost them the game. As for Lutz, props to him for consoling Gonzalez and putting his support behind the Browns kicker after the game.