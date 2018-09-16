WATCH: WWE 'Raw' Women's Champion Ronda Rousey Debuts New Wrestling Move

WWE Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey is one of the most popular Superstars working in the business today. The former UFC star has found her new home in Vince McMahon’s company and she has firmly established herself as a true main event attraction.

Considering Rousey is currently wearing championship gold, it’s only logical that she step up her game in the ring. Fans have witnessed her growth as a performer over the past several months and she has only improved with time. Now The Baddest Woman on the Planet is adding a new move to her expanding arsenal.

Love that Rousey is adding new moves to her arsenal. #WWE pic.twitter.com/VRW3aeR1B7 — FPW (@WrestleFPW) September 16, 2018

That new move appears to be a modified powerbomb, which is the same move she used on Alexa Bliss the night after Money in the Bank. Rousey put Bliss through a table with that move and now Ronda is apparently using it as part of her repertoire.

Rousey has come a long way in a very short amount of time. Her ring debut at WrestleMania 34 was met with some apprehension at first, as no one really knew what to expect when she stepped through the ropes. But any doubts were soon laid to rest as Ronda delivered on a level that many fans likely did not anticipate.

Ronda Rousey has truly come into her own and it’s obvious that the company has a tremendous amount of faith in her ability. Her feud with Alexa Bliss has been good for both women and now some fans are wondering what is next for Ronda.

Evolution, WWE’s first all-women’s event, is coming on October 28. The event promises to bring together stars from the past and the present. It’s safe to say that Rousey will be involved in the show. Whether or not she will be the Raw Womens’ champion is anyone’s guess but she will surely be ready for any challenge that comes her way.