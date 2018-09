Packers All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed on Sunday that even on one leg, he’s better than a number of signal-callers in the league.

The Cardinals, for example, crossed midfield only once — with under a minute remaining in the game agains the Vikings.

As for Rodgers, who completed 30 of 42 passes for 281 yards in the game, he proved he’s worth every penny of the massive $134 million contract.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]