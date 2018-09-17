9/17/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (69-80) had a tough weekend in Boston, dropping two out of three against the Red Sox. There is no shame in that outcome since the Red Sox are one of the best teams in baseball, but it does kill a bit of the momentum the Mets have built over the past several months. The Mets will look to get back on track as they continue their road trip tonight with the first of three against the fading Philadelphia Phillies (76-72). First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (11-7, 3.23 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler was dominant in his last start, tossing eight shutout innings to defeat the Miami Marlins last Wednesday to earn his 11th win of the year. The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Jake Arrieta (10-9, 3.66 ERA). Arrieta was shaky in his last outing, allowing three runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals last Tuesday, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Phillies went on to lose 7-6.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Dominic Smith
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 10-6 against the Phillies so far this season and won two out of three at Citi Field when the teams last met earlier this month.
- The Mets are 4-3 in Philadelphia this season, including a 3-3 record at Citizen’s Bank Park, and won three out of five in Philadelphia (including a pit stop at the Little League World Series in Williamsport) in late August.
- Wheeler has faced the Phillies once this season, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings against them at Citi Field on July 9th, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 4-3.
- Arrieta is 0-1 with a 0.68 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- Jay Bruce will get the day off today. Dominic Smith will start at first base and bat sixth.
- Cesar Hernandez is 7 for 11 in his career against Wheeler.
- Todd Frazier is 6 for 20 with a double, two home runs, and six RBI’s against Arrieta.
- Weather could be a factor tonight as Philadelphia is bracing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Florence to come in over the next 36 hours. The two teams may need to play through a light rain today to try and get the game in and avoid a doubleheader on Wednesday.
