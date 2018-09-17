9/17/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (69-80) had a tough weekend in Boston, dropping two out of three against the Red Sox. There is no shame in that outcome since the Red Sox are one of the best teams in baseball, but it does kill a bit of the momentum the Mets have built over the past several months. The Mets will look to get back on track as they continue their road trip tonight with the first of three against the fading Philadelphia Phillies (76-72). First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (11-7, 3.23 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler was dominant in his last start, tossing eight shutout innings to defeat the Miami Marlins last Wednesday to earn his 11th win of the year. The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Jake Arrieta (10-9, 3.66 ERA). Arrieta was shaky in his last outing, allowing three runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals last Tuesday, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Phillies went on to lose 7-6.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier RF Brandon Nimmo 1B Dominic Smith CF Austin Jackson C Tomas Nido SP Zack Wheeler

Pre-Game Notes: