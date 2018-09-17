Celtics reportedly interested in Jamal Crawford (and vice versa)

According to @JaredWeissNBA, there's "mutual interest" between #Celtics and 18-year #NBA vet Jamal Crawford. He wants to join a title-winner. and C's could certainly use more 3-PT shooting. Check out the latest #CelticsBeat, with guest host @EvanValenti: https://t.co/IDheeuzqv4 — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) September 17, 2018

Really? Because I don’t see it.

Sure, even at 38, Crawford can still drop 20, but he’s far from the player you remember. And I’m pretty sure he won’t be able to meet the defensive demands Brad Stevens places on his players.

The Celtics are deep in the backcourt. Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Terry Rozier are locks for big minutes. And I’m certain Danny Ainge and Stevens like Brad Wanamaker.

A spot could open up if they dump Jabari Bird. Is Crawford going to be content with weeks of DNPs? I guess so considering the interest is reportedly “mutual.” Crawford – the NBA’s “Teammate of the Year” last season – could provide some veteran tutelage to the youngsters from the bench.

I’m skeptical because I think ultimately Crawford will want an opportunity with more guaranteed minutes. But since I’m often wrong, who knows what the hell with happen.