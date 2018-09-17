How The NFL Can Change the Fan Gambling Experience

The online sports gambling market is expected to hit 81.71 billion by the year 2022. With the NFL recently adopting gambling after years of working to deny it at every turn, there are new avenues open to football fans everywhere. By allowing play-by-play bet wagers, in-game fan experiences, and playing to the mental methods of gamblers, the NFL has the potential to change the sports gambling landscape forever.

Adding To The Play-by-Play

The pace of football allows for this level of micro wagering to exist, something almost holistically unique to the sport. Betting on the outcome of plays and scores allows the gambler to reach into their personal wealth of knowledge and relies a lot less on random coincidences than overall game score bets. Every break in the action presents gamblers with the opportunity to place a wager, thus making this form of betting more interactive for the fan.

In-Game Experiences

Making betting an in-game fan experience draws from the examples set in other sports leagues such as the English Premier League, where fans can bet on their home team within the comfort of their home stadium. Logistically, NFL fans would download an app that allows them to either bet by play or by whole game scores. These would not only drive league revenue and sports gambling profits, but would change the in-game experience for fans as well.

Why These Will Be Successful

The adjustments the NFL is attempting to make to allow gamblers a more public and interactive space falls right in line with the psychological methods that drive gamblers forward. Traditionally, gamblers are attracted to the instant feeling of reward due to spikes of dopamine in the brain. The need to recreate this feeling over and over is what pushes gamblers forward. Professional leagues like the NFL have used this constant want to gamble to ease the transition into betting options such as play-by-play. The NFL looks to give its gamblers the control to bet as many times as they can during a game. This puts the ball in the gambler’s court in reference to how many times they can bet at a game. These inclinations will be what drives the NFL’s inclusion in the billions of national sports betting numbers.

The New World of Gambling on Professional Football

With America’s largest professional sport breaking into the sports gambling market, there is potential for revolutionized features in the gambling experience. Play-by-play betting allows gamblers to bet multiple times per game and gives them full control over how many times they want to place a wager. Potential in-game betting experiences would be the first of their kind in major American sports markets while the psyche of a gambler is perfect for online betting formats. Stay tuned for these NFL gambling adaptations and their long-term effects on the game and sports betting.