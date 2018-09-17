The Oilers didn’t make a splash in free agency this past summer, but they did dip their toes into the bargain bin late in the process. After snagging Tobias Rieder and Kyle Brodziak on day one, the Oil inked veteran Scottie Upshall to a tryout deal in August.

Upshall has all the makings of a solid depth forward, but is currently banged up with a knee issue. He is skating, however, and GM Peter Chiarelli thinks he might be able to get into preseason action at some point soon.

That would be a welcomed sign, because there is a job to be won for this veteran winger.

So…..Just Who Is Scottie Upshall?:

The sixth overall pick in 2002, Upshall has been a mainstay in the NHL since the 2007-08 season. After struggling to establish himself with the Nashville Predators, Upshall was sent to Philly where he eventually carved out a nice role for himself. The expectations of being a top-ten pick were gone, and Upshall could play his signature style.

He’s spent the last three seasons with the St. Louis Blues, carving out a fourth line role and penalty killing position with the club. He formed a highly effective duo with now Oiler Kyle Brodziak and has hovered around the 20 point mark in each of the last two seasons.

Upshall is your typical veteran depth forward. He won’t push the needle offensively, but he gives you solid two-way hockey almost everytime he touches the ice. He brings a physical style to the table, and as mentioned above is an exceptional penalty killer.

Upshall averaged 10:51 TOI-per-game last season, while posting a 47.1% Corsi For. That Corsi number is slightly below his career average, which is a respectable 50.9%. The 47.1% mark is even more impressive when we dig a little deeper and see that Upshall started only 30.8% of his shifts in the offensive zone. He was a defensive specalist for Mike Yeo’s team in 2017-18.

Here’s a look at Upshall’s scouting report via The Hockey News.

Assets: Is a fiery competitor and backs down from no one. Has solid skating ability and loves to work the corners. Can play either wing position effectively and is a good hitter. Can kill penalties, too. Flaws: Is inconsistent in the scoring department. Needs to avoid injuries, since his rambunctious style can often lead to issues. His trash-talking ways can also get him, as well as his team, into trouble. Career Potential: Agitating, fiery veteran winger.

What Can We Expect?:

Right now, I think everyone should be hoping that Upshall can get healthy and get into both practices and games. If he can’t do that, there’s no chance he gets a contract and makes this team. I, personally, think Upshall can be a good piece for this Oiler team and hope he can get back on the ice soon.

If Upshall gets back on the ice, Oiler fans can expect him to become a fan favorite pretty quickly. His style of play and personality fits exactly what this fanbase loves. He’s a tough player who works hard and does all the little things, much like his former and now current teammate Kris Russell.

Should Upshall make the Oilers, a fourth line wing spot is likely to be his, while a role on the penalty killing unit is almost certain. He won’t play a major role at five-on-five, but will be counted on to help on special teams and to help with the defensive play of this club.