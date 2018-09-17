Look: No one showed up to PNC Park for Royals-Pirates game

The Pittsburgh Pirates are no longer in the playoff race, but the team did make it interesting, and clearly overachieved this season.

Many analysts believed it would be a rebuilding year for the Pirates, who shipped off Andrew McCutchen, as well as Gerrit Cole, but it was anything but.

The Pirates do currently sit in second-to-last place in the NL Central, but that’s just because of how competitive the division is. Pittsburgh has a 74-74 record, and continues to play their opponents first.

But fans appear to have given up on the team. Check out how few people attended Monday’s game against the Royals at PNC Park.

A bit of a sparse crowd at PNC Park tonight for Pirates-Royals. Not that I can blame people for not coming, given the threat of rain pic.twitter.com/cIhI2SdVYq — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) September 17, 2018

If you want an entire section to yourself there are plenty of opportunities tonight at PNC Park pic.twitter.com/CcbcZ4JgXT — Matt Shetler (@buccos1214) September 17, 2018

It’s understandable, as once fall rolls around, and the temperature drops — so does attendance.