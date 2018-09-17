Major Update On The Financial Crisis Of WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Orndorff

As reported by The Floor Seat on September 15, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff has recently struggled with some financial problems. The former WWE Superstar was in debt for property taxes in excess of $9,000.

Orndorff’s close friend and Cauliflower Alley Club President B. Brian Blair announced a Go Fund Me page had been created in an effort to raise funds for Mr. Wonderful. According to a September 17 update posted by Paul’s son Travis, over $10, 700 dollars have been donated.

The contributor’s list, which includes the names of everyone that donated, is posted on Orndorff’s Go Fund Me page. Notable names on the list include Chris Jericho, Diamond Dallas Page, Gerald Brisco, Ryback and Pro Wrestling Illustrated publisher Bill Apter.

Longtime WWE fans are surely happy to see that Orndorff’s goal has been reached. Though Mr. Wonderful ran as a heel for much of his WWE career, he earned the respect and admiration of fans around the world. Those fans appreciate what he brought to the table and Orndorff will forever be known as one of the greatest heels in WWE history.

Paul’s best run in Vince McMahon’s company came during the 1980’s, when Hulk Hogan ruled over the WWF. Orndorff was just one of many heels that directly opposed Hulkamania but Paul always stood out from the rest.

His arrogance and his physique set him apart from the crowd, as no one looked or worked like Paul Orndorff. Of course Paul was also very talented on the mic and was able to draw heat despite what crowd he played to. His talent and ability led him to the main event of the first ever WrestleMania in 1985.

Paul was inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame class of 2005. He has retired twice from the business since 1995 and his most recent match took place in May of 2017. Orndorff has yet to publicly comment on the Go Fund Me campaign and it’s unknown if WWE contributed any money to the fund raising effort.