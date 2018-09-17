Marquette King taunts Jon Gruden with 'Chucky' video after loss to Broncos

Broncos punter Marquette King made sure to take a shot at his former team’s head coach after Sunday’s thrilling 20-19 win.

King, who played for the Raiders last season, and was released due to what many believe was Gruden sending a message to the team about character issues, couldn’t refrain from pouring some salt in the wound.

He’s known for being one of the best trollers in the NFL, and he brought his “A” game after Sunday’s win.

King tweeted out a video showing him drinking a bottle of wine, taunting a Chucky doll that was stuffed with $1 bills. Clearly, the doll was meant to represent Gruden.

Game, set, match — King.