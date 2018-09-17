Seahawks new LB Mychal Kendricks starts on MNF

The offseason has been wild for new Seattle Seahawks linebacker, Mychal Kendricks, to say the least. After being released by the Philadelphia Eagles by the start of training camp, he signed on with the Cleveland Browns. It didn’t take long for Kendricks to find himself back on the free agency market as he found himself in some hot water after being accused of insider trading.

Since the Browns are entirely in pursuit of a new era in Cleveland, they wanted nothing to do with off-field issues surrounding their players. That led to Kendricks getting cut. After Kendricks admitted to his wrongdoing over the years, it was shocking to find out that the Seattle Seahawks would take a chance on him.

Desperate times calls for desperate measures…

Seattle is no longer the powerhouse football program it used to be. After a few dominant years in the NFC, their program has lost some key players as the 2018 season approached. The once dominant ‘Legion of Boom’ got mimicked with a new nickname titled the ‘Legion of Doom.’ In other words, the Seahawks were pretty desperate on the defensive side of the ball.

Seahawks Mychal Kendricks is first player in NFL history who's plead guilty to federal charges to play in game before even being sentenced. pic.twitter.com/XZAUMXubNH — Ben Maller (@benmaller) September 18, 2018

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Seahawks took a chance on Kendricks. The NFL world was shocked to know that Kendricks, who is facing prison time would still have the opportunity to be employed in the NFL. Considering that he will not find out what his sentencing is until December, he is still available for a large chunk of the football season.

The Seahawks wasted no time getting Kendricks into the mix, as he started for the team on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Despite being on the team for no longer than two weeks, Kendricks has already earned a higher spot on the depth chart than he did with the Browns.