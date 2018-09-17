Stephon Marbury believes Zion Williamson will be better than LeBron James

Former NBA player Stephon Marbury has extremely high hopes for Duke freshman Zion Williamson, apparently.

Williamson who recently turned 18 years old, has a very high ceiling, given his skillset. He has a six-foot-ten wingspan, and is extremely athletic. Not only that, he has a pretty nice jumper as well, which makes him nearly impossible to defend.

And Marbury already believes he’s going to be a great player at the professional level — one of the best to ever suit up and take the court, apparently.

Marbury recently shared his thoughts on an Instagram live stream, and he even said that Williamson will be a better player than LeBron James. The 41-year-old, who played both in the NBA and in the Chinese Basketball Association, began by saying Michael Jordan was the greatest basketball player of all-time, and was better than James, because LBJ “can’t shoot.” He then went on to say that Williamson will be better than James.

“Zion is going to destroy the whole planet,” Marbury said.

Stephon Marbury already thinks Zion Williamson is BETTER THAN LEBRON 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ljh6eD8y6t — Overtime (@overtime) September 17, 2018

Those are high hopes for a guy that hasn’t even played a regular-season game at the collegiate level yet.