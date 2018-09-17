The Daily Target 9/17/18

Last Night: Twins 9, Kansas City 6 – The Twins saved themselves from the embarrassment of a 4 game sweep in Kansas City by putting on their big boy pants and bopping some dingers on Sunday afternoon. Johnny Field and Jorge Polanco had big games, including their home runs, while Max Kepler and Tyler Austin also went deep.

Twinkie Town: Twins 9, Royals 6: A Field trip – The Twins have some things to think about next year, and you had better believe this was an important outing setting guys up for next year. Looking at you, Jorge Polanco.