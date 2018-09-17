The Washington Redskins aren’t done adding new players just yet. Just an hour after it was announced they were signing the former first-round pick, Breshad Perriman, they also brought on another veteran wide receiver to add along with him.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out on Monday night that the team has decided to add six-year veteran wide receiver, Michael Floyd to the receiver corps as well. Floyd, who has started his career with the Arizona Cardinals back in 2012 couldn’t seem to catch a break after he had multiple off-field incidents throughout his career. He was charged with two DUI’s in a matter of two years.

Will Floyd turn things around in Washington?

Heading into the 2018 season, it was evident that the Redskins were running thin in the passing game. The team tried to roll with what they had, and it worked out reasonably well during the first game of the season when the Redskins blew out the inferior Arizona Cardinals.

The Redskins were humbled though during week two as they only accounted for nine points in the loss against the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Alex Smith threw for under 300-yards, and zero touchdowns.

As the NFC East remains open through the first two weeks, the Redskins know that they have a realistic chance of contending for the divisional title. Therefore, they are attempting to load up on positions of need any way they can. It’s doubtful that Michael Floyd blows up in Washington, but a fresh start may just be what the wide receiver needs as he gets what will be potentially his final chance in the NFL.