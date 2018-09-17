Washington Redskins sign WR Breshad Perriman

After a long day of hearing about NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon, the Washington Redskins make a small splash of their own in the wide receiver market. According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the Redskins have agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, Breshad Perriman.

The former first-round pick has had his fair share of workouts over the last week or so, but ultimately spent week two of the NFL season watching from home. On Monday, the Redskins brought Perriman into their facilities for a workout and this time Perriman is there to stay for good.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Redskins were one of a handful of teams that were in the mix to trade for former Cleveland Browns wide receiver, Josh Gordon. After the New England Patriots won the deal, the Redskins had no choice but to make an offer to Perriman.

It was clear that the Redskins were desperate for some more weapons in the passing game. This past Sunday in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Redskins quarterback Alex Smith attempted 46 passes and completed 33 of them for only 292-yards. The passing game struggled to put up points as Smith was left with zero touchdown passes in the shocking 21-9 loss to the Colts. Perriman looks to add some more flash to the receiver’s unit moving forward.