Watch: Drunken Browns fans held kicking tryouts on street in New Orleans

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in need of a kicker, so the team’s fan base is already taking matters into their own hands, apparently.

The Browns defense was stellar in Sunday’s game against the Saints, and the unit did enough to put the team in position to win. Unfortunately, the third phase of the game doomed the Browns.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez — who has been released — missed both extra points he attempted. Still, though, he had a chance to redeem himself at the end of regulation, in the form of a 52-yard field goal, but he pushed it wide right.

No problem, though. Browns fans held kicking tryouts after the game — in the streets of New Orleans.

Browns fans taking things into their own hands 😂 (via @ajcasanova) pic.twitter.com/CcC1PY1Psj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2018

It’s up, and, it’s good!