Watch: Seahawks punter Michael Dickson executes clever dropkick kickoff

The Seahawks special teams unit elected to try something a bit different in Monday’s game against the Bears, and it was fun to watch.

It happened in the fourth quarter, following the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the game, which cut the Bears’ lead to 17-10. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Bears was assessed on the ensuing kickoff, and that’s when the Seahawks elected to do something a bit unorthodox.

Rather than just booting the ball out of the end zone on the kickoff, the Seahawks had punter Michael Dickson do a dropkick, and it worked well, as Bears receiver Anthony Miller returned it to the 15-yard line.

It may have been unorthodox, but it was effective nonetheless.