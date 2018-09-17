WWE 'Crown Jewel' Announced For Saudi Arabia With Huge Main Event

If you felt that the interference from Brock Lesnar at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night seemed completely random, there will be a payoff.

As Monday Night Raw kicked off, it was announced that WWE will make its return to Saudi Arabia for a second event in the country this year. The event will be called WWE Crown Jewel and will feature a massive triple threat match for the Universal title between Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Lesnar still plans a return to the cage in UFC, but recent reports suggest that he could fetch a pay day north of seven figures by competing in Saudi Arabia, and you know he’s not going to pass that up.

On Sunday, Reigns and Strowman were embroiled inside a Hell in a Cell match for the Universal title when Lesnar came out, ripped the door off the cage and laid waste to both competitors. The show ended with the match being declared a no contest, something the crowd wasn’t too thrilled about.

Hopefully in Saudi Arabia, they get a better one.

Crown Jewel will take place on November 2, 2018 and will stream live on WWE Network. Earlier this year, WWE held The Greatest Royal Rumble in the country.