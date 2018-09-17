WWE 'Crown Jewel' Announced For Saudi Arabia With Huge Main Event

If you felt that the interference from Brock Lesnar at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night seemed completely random, there will be a payoff.
As Monday Night Raw kicked off, it was announced that WWE will make its return to Saudi Arabia for a second event in the country this year. The event will be called WWE Crown Jewel and will feature a massive triple threat match for the Universal title between Lesnar, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.
Lesnar still plans a return to the cage in UFC, but recent reports suggest that he could fetch a pay day north of seven figures by competing in Saudi Arabia, and you know he’s not going to pass that up.
On Sunday, Reigns and Strowman were embroiled inside a Hell in a Cell match for the Universal title when Lesnar came out, ripped the door off the cage and laid waste to both competitors. The show ended with the match being declared a no contest, something the crowd wasn’t too thrilled about.
Hopefully in Saudi Arabia, they get a better one.
Crown Jewel will take place on November 2, 2018 and will stream live on WWE Network. Earlier this year, WWE held The Greatest Royal Rumble in the country.
Comments