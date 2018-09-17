WWE 'Starrcade' Returning With Huge Matches Scheduled

The latest installment of the classic Starrcade wrestling event will take place on Saturday, November 24 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For the second year in a row, WWE will run a special house show (live event) with a Starrcade theme. One of the most popular pay-per-view events of the old NWA and then later, WCW, is one WWE has attempted to revive, even if not on a major scale.

Last night in Greensboro was an experience I never knew I wanted, never knew I could have. Performing in North Carolina, performing at Dream’s dream…performing at #WWEStarrcade with my dad watching. Speechless. Thank you. 💜 pic.twitter.com/o0VlQ9FIov — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 26, 2017

Last November, WWE ran the event in Greensboro, North Carolina with a main event of Jinder Mahal and A.J. Styles for the WWE title in a Steel Cage match. The cage is a staple of Starcade’s past as Ric Flair had legendary matches against the likes of Harley Race and Ronnie Garvin inside the structure.

Speaking of Flair, he is scheduled to make an appearance in Cincinnati on a night in which several other matches have been announced.

Just Announced: @WWE Starrcade comes to U.S. Bank Arena on Saturday, November 24. Steel Cage Matches, Cincy Street Fight, Four Championship Matches plus Ric Flair! You don't want to miss this! Tickets on sale this Friday at 10:00am. pic.twitter.com/BSrm6Fey12 — US Bank Arena (@USBankArena) September 17, 2018

In the main event, Braun Strowman will team with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to face The Shield in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. In other matches, The New Day will defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Bar and Rusev will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States title.

There will also be two Steel Cage matches as Charlotte and Becky Lynch will battle for the SmackDown Women’s title and Samoa Joe and Styles clash again for the WWE Championship.

If you’re in the Ohio area in late November, this might be a show worth going to.

Starrcade debuted in November 1983, making this year’s show a 35th anniversary of the original. The last Starrcade event to air on pay-per-view took place in December 2000 during the dying days of WCW.

Though WWE would acquire the rights to the event’s name in the purchase of WCW, it took the company 17 years to do anything with it.