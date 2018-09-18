Alexa Bliss Forced To Miss WWE Events Due To Injury

Alexa Bliss is the latest WWE Superstar to be on the receiving end of an arm injury from WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Bliss met the Baddest Woman on the Planet at WWE Hell in a Cell for the Raw Women’s Championship, where she was unsuccessful in capturing the Championship for a sixth time. Bliss submitted to Rousey, who applied the armbar for the win.

According to WWE, Bliss complained of soreness in her arm on Monday followed with numbness complaints on Tuesday. After she received medical attention, which resulted in her not being cleared to compete, WWE has pulled Bliss from all upcoming events up to the weekend.

Bliss has also been pulled from the first week of the Mixed Match Challenge, which is set to take place Tuesday night. Ember Moon will step in for the Five Feet of Fury, teaming with Braun Strowman.

The injury has been reported as legitimate, with the numbness complaints not being a good sign for the former Raw Women’s Champion. While it is unknown exactly what is going on with Bliss’ arm, there is no timetable on whether the injury is more serious or if this is just a precaution.

As of this writing, it is assumed that Bliss may be cleared in time to compete with Strowman in the Mixed Match Challenge. However, if the arm injury is deemed to be more serious than originally thought, her upcoming match at Evolution against Trish Stratus will be in jeopardy. It is too early to tell if that will be the case just yet.

Interestingly enough, Bliss has been quiet about the injury on social media, only posting a throwback picture of her in her teens. Until Sunday night, Bliss was active on both Twitter and Instagram hyping up her match with Rousey.