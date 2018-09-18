Andrew Ladd misses third day of practice

Andrew Ladd missed his third day of practice on Tuesday, but Islanders head coach Barry Trotz remains unconcerned.

The veteran forward left Sunday’s scrimmage at Northwell Health Ice Center without taking a shift and has subsequently missed the next two days of on-ice work. There is no long-term concern yet from Trotz, but he told Newsday’s Andrew Gross that he needs to get back on the ice so he doesn’t fall behind.

Barry Trotz says no long-term concern on LW Andrew Ladd (tightness) just yet, met with him this summer, knows the work he put in. But Trotz adds Ladd needs to be back on the ice so he doesn't fall behind rest of the group. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 18, 2018

Trotz had originally said on Sunday that Ladd was expected to be fine and that he would practice on Monday.

The Islanders are hoping Ladd can find some consistency to his game this season. Ladd only recorded 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) during the 2017-18 campaign and has drawn the ire of fans for the lack of his production since he arrived in 2016.