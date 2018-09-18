DeSean Jackson stands behind Ryan Fitzpatrick with funny analogy

It’s clear that Bucs receiver DeSean Jackson has been benefiting from having Ryan Fitzpatrick under center.

Jackson, who caught only three touchdown passes during the entire 2017 season, already has that many in just two regular-season games this year. He’s also racked up 275 receiving yards on just nine catches, for a ridiculous 30.6 yards per reception. And while that high number may not be sustainable, the chemistry between him and Fitzpatrick is.

Right now, Fitzpatrick has the hot hand, but Jameis Winston will be eligible to return in the team’s Week 4 showdown with the Bears, which amounts to an interesting decision for head coach Dirk Koetter and his staff in the near future. Koetter has not committed to either Fitzpatrick or Winston at this time, but it’s clear that Jackson wants the 35-year-old signal-caller under center, via comments he made Monday while appearing on NFL Total Access.

“He’s been on fire right now,” Jackson said, as transcribed by Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com. “With the way the team is rallying behind him and just playing lights-out football, you have to kind of honor it. You can’t take the hot man out. You got the hot fire right now. It’s like NBA Jam. We used to play NBA Jam — whoever’s got that hot fire shot, you got to keep shooting, man.

“It’s not my decision but I’m sure [coach] Dirk [Koetter] and [offensive coordinator Todd] Monken and the guys that make those calls, they’ll make sure they stay on fire until that fire is out.”

It’s hard to argue against that logic — especially with an NBA Jam reference thrown in, which was awesome, by the way — as most coaches and players favor the quarterback with the hot hand. Fitzpatrick has tossed eight touchdowns, but only one interception so far this season. Furthermore, the team that many predicted to finish in last place in the NFC South currently sits atop the division, with wins over the Saints and reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.