Welcome back to Dying Alive. A podcast featuring myself, Jesse Marshall of The Athletic and Mike Darnay of Pensburgh.

This week we quickly review what we’ve learned from a few days of training camp, have a lively discussion about sandwiches and then take some reader questions.

We’re working on getting the show on Spotify and Google Play, but it’s taking a bit longer than expected.

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review us on iTunes!