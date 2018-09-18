Impact Wrestling Selling Company To WWE?

In the years immediately following WWE’s purchase of chief rival WCW, the professional wrestling landscape was fairly quiet. Ring of Honor Wrestling did not begin until 2009. New Japan Pro Wrestling existed but it would be years until the company became red hot and Lucha Underground didn’t exist at all.

But one company has persevered for 16 years and is still going today. That company is Impact Wrestling. Little by little, the company once known as TNA, made strides on the independent wrestling scene. But is Impact’s time as a company nearing an end?

PWInsider is reporting that Impact officials recently met with WWE executives in Stamford, Connecticut. The meeting evidently did not include Vince McMahon, but Triple’s team was on hand, leading some to believe that perhaps The Game is making a bid to purchase the company.

However that may not be the case, as supposedly this meeting was nothing but a sit-down event. Apparently the two sides wanted to speak face to face and that conversation did not involve negotiations to buy Impact Wrestling. Vince McMahon’s company has worked with Impact in the past, most notably on WWE’s use of “Broken” Matt Hardy footage, as well as clips of AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy as well.

While neither side has revealed what this meeting was truly about, fans will surely speculate on the event as time goes on. Some believe it’s only a matter of time until Impact Wrestling sells out and that’s due in large part to the financial struggles the company has endured over the past several years.

Impact’s ownership changed in 2017 when Anthem Sports purchased the company. Anthem left the TNA name behind and many felt Impact would finally begin moving in the right direction.

It’s unknown if the possibility of a sale to WWE was discussed in this meeting, though Impact officials have apparently denied that rumor.