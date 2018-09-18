LeBron James 'excited' to play with young Lakers core

The next chapter of LeBron James’ NBA career will soon begin, as the four-time MVP prepares to suit up for the Lakers in training camp — to prepare for the regular season.

But unlike what he’s become accustomed to, rather than being surrounded by high-IQ proven veterans, James will be playing alongside a number of young guys. To their credit, many of them were high draft picks. Still, it will be interesting to see how James fares in this new environment.

James does appear to be embracing the opportunity, and he even went on to say he’s “excited” about playing with the Lakers young core, in an interview with China’s CCTV.

“I think more importantly than what I need to share with the younger guys, I think what a lot of people are missing is how hungry for knowledge that the young guys have. With Kuz and ‘Zo and Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Slaviand Moe Wagner, we have young guys that are extremely excited about n ot only playing the game, but also learning the game too. That’s going to help out even more because those guys are just hungry for knowledge, so I’m looking forward to that.”

It will be interesting to see what James says in one year from now, as we’ll know a bit more about how this experiment went, results-wise.