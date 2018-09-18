Major Update On Brock Lesnar To UFC Following His WWE Return At 'Hell In A Cell'

Brock Lesnar is still planning to return to the octagon and fight in the UFC, at least that’s what those close to him believe, but an official deal is not in place.

That’s because an official deal can’t be made between he and UFC until he clears the USADA testing pool, the one hurdle preventing a fight between he and UFC Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier opens as sizable betting favorite over Brock Lesnar in potential heavyweight fight https://t.co/yXUVsmx0pl pic.twitter.com/wzi4GHLrgp — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 10, 2018

Dave Meltzer detailed the latest between the two sides over at MMA Fighting.

However, the world of professional wrestling is one in which Lesnar can still make a ton of money, and he intends to do just that. Monday night on Raw, it was announced that the company will hold another special event in Saudi Arabia called Crown Jewel. The main event will be a triple threat for the Universal title featuring Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar returns at WWE Hell in a Cell https://t.co/tyPqJY4JOA pic.twitter.com/T5iNHGPbHb — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) September 17, 2018

Lesnar could earn a seven-figure pay day and as a self-proclaimed prize fighter, he’s not going to pass up on that.

But there will be risks involved. An injury could put a future fight with Cormier in jeopardy. Should all of Lesnar’s testing go well, it’s said that UFC is targeting a Heavyweight title fight for the ages in the early part of 2019.

Rumors suggest that Cormier plans for that to be his last fight and the amount of pay-per-views the company would sell would guarantee that Lesnar would cash in again, win or lose.

That being said, it seems as though anyone that thought Lesnar was gone for good following his loss to Reigns at SummerSlam were mistaken. WWE still sees Lesnar as a Superstar who will help generate interest and at the end of that day, interest equals money and like Lesnar, Vince McMahon is not going to pass on that either.

Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network on November 2.