Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call- If a tree falls in the forest

The old saying goes, “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”

If Jacob Stallings hits a walk-off single to beat the Kansas City Royals and no one was there to see it, did it really happen?

It did.

Stallings hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth Monday night as the Pirates rallied to beat the visiting Kansas City Royals 7-6 at a near empty PNC Park.

For Stallings, who had three hits in the game, it was his second career walk-off hit.

The Bucs trailed 6-4 with two outs in the eighth, but tied the game when Starling Marte tripled home Pablo Reyes from first.

That set up the ninth when with two out, Kevin Kramer walked. Kevin Newman singled and then Stallings singled into left field off Ben Lively to win the game.

Newman also had three hits for the Bucs, who improved to a game over .500 with the win.

It was an empty night at the stadium as things were empty all around. I would be shocked if there were 3,000 total at the game, although there were a good bit of Royals fans in attendance.

If you want an entire section to yourself there are plenty of opportunities tonight at PNC Park pic.twitter.com/CcbcZ4JgXT — Matt Shetler (@buccos1214) September 17, 2018

Edgar Santana picked up the win with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Joe Musgrove started for the Pirates and allowed five earned runs in six innings of work. He really didn’t pitch that bad except he struggled in the fifth inning, allowing four runs.

Frazier Banged Up

Adam Frazier had to leave the game with what was described as right knee discomfort.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances and fouled a ball off his knee in his third at bat in the fourth.

Frazier ended up hitting a two-run double but struggled getting to second base. He was lifted immediately for a pinch runner.

I wouldn’t expect to see too much more of him down the stretch.

Youngsters Getting a Chance

When the game ended, five of the eight position players in the lineup were all in Triple-A just a few weeks ago.

That’s what meaningless September baseball is all about.

These guys are getting a chance and most of them have been productive in trying to put a down payment on a 2019 roster spot.

Up Next

The Pirates and Royals continue their series tonight with Jameson Taillon (13-9, 3.37) getting the ball for the Bucs.

Taillon has been great as of late, allowing three earned runs or less in 19 straight starts.

He will be opposed by Kansas City’s Eric Skoglund (1-5, 6.19) who makes his third appearance and second start Tuesday night.

