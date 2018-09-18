Russell Wilson on Prince Amukamara's game-changing pick-six

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hadn’t thrown a pick-six since Week 5 of the 2012 season heading into Monday’s showdown against the Bears.

But unfortunately, the majority of impressive streaks come to an end at some point, and that’s exactly what happened at Soldier Field on Monday night.

The Bears jumped out a 17-3 lead, but Wilson came alive in the fourth quarter — as he’s been known to do — leading the Seahawks on a touchdown drive to cut the deficit to seven. Wilson completed all four passes he attempted on the drive, and all of a sudden, the Seahawks trailed by only one score with roughly 10 minutes remaining in the game.

After a quick three-and-out, the Seahawks got the ball back, riding plenty of momentum. Seattle called three straight running plays to begin the drive, and it appeared as if a deep pass was coming. Instead, Wilson elected to target Rashaad Penny on a curl route on the play that followed, but he stared the running back down, and Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara was all over it. Amukamara jumped the route, picked off the pass and returned it 49 yards for the touchdown (watch here), and all of a sudden, the Seahawks’ chances of winning the game went up in flames.

Wilson shared his thoughts on what happened in speaking to the media after the game.

“The guy put his foot in the ground and made a good play,” Wilson said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

He also touched on the Seahawks outlook for the rest of the season, emphasizing that the team is young.

“We are going to find out way, I think, really soon,” Wilson said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “…You know, we’re young. We’re going to be able to figure it out…I’ll bet on the guys we have.”

The Seahawks will need to figure it out sooner than later, as the team is currently in an 0-2 hole, which makes its Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys a must-win game. As for Wilson, he had previously attempted 2,777 passes since his last pick-six, so it was an unexpected way for the game to slip away from the Seahawks, but that’s what happened.