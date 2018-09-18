Watch Lionel Messi record hat trick in Champions League match vs PSV

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is a one-man wrecking crew, and he showed that during Tuesday’s Champions League match against PSV.

Everyone expected Barcelona to rout its opponent, and sure enough, the talented club did exactly that, in a decisive 4-0 victory.

Three of the four goals were scored by Messi, so it’s safe to say he defeated PSV by himself — something he’s done before in the past.

He opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, with this sick free kick.

But he wasn’t done. He added two more in the 77th and 87th minutes.

Most Champions League hat-tricks: 8—Lionel Messi

7—Cristiano Ronaldo

3—Luiz Adriano, Mario Gomez, Filippo Inzaghi pic.twitter.com/yjolRkIjtf — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 18, 2018

A hat trick for Messi, and a win for Barca. Life is good for La Blaugrana.