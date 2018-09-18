Watch: New-look Lakers scrimmaging prior to training camp

There is a significant amount of buzz and excitement around the Lakers new-look roster headlined by the arrival of All-Star forward LeBron James leading the charge.

With the start of training camp around the corner, the Lakers took to social media to post their players taking the court to scrimmage ahead of training camp that begins next week.

#LakeShow season is right around the corner!! pic.twitter.com/Vxp8jGLLwm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 18, 2018

It is still an adjustment period for many Lakers fans to get used to seeing James donning team gear and being a part of the team, which has brought more excitement to these video posts and photos on social media. There is plenty to sort out first but appears that the roster is beginning to build their chemistry and cohesion on the cour that will necessary to find success this upcoming season.

There will be plenty of bumps and bruise along the way as they find their identity with their roster full of young and proven talent that will need to jell. At the same time, it is promising to see that James is already leading the charge on the court with their younger players being apart of these scrimmages to gather more experience playing alongside the 33-year-old. Meanwhile, both big man JaVale McGee and forward Lance Stephenson appear to be getting in more work with their new teammates to get that team building process going further in the right direction.

The Lakers are set to begin training camp next week with Media Day set for Monday morning that will officially mark the countdown to the start of the 2018-19 season where there will be plenty of attention around the franchise. This has the chance to turn out to be a promising campaign with Los Angeles getting back into the picture as being a relevant team that could very well be in the thick of the playoff picture and possibly well beyond that.