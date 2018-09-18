Watch: Patriots show off Josh Gordon-Tom Brady hype video

The Patriots are finalizing the details on a trade with the Browns for Josh Gordon, in hopes of providing a spark for their offense.

Gordon was in the team facility on Tuesday, and he also underwent a physical, so the trade should be in the books by Wednesday, assuming he checks out.

Still, it was an interesting move, given that Gordon has had some off-field issues, but also because he’s more of a freestyle, as it relates to his route running. Tom Brady prefers receivers that run crisp routes, and can also make adjustments on the fly after the snap, so we’ll see how the move pans out. It’s possible that Gordon will just run simple vertical routes to stretch opposing defenses.

Either way, the Patriots appear to be excited about the move. Check out this hype video they released, showing Brady “throwing” to Gordon.

Clever.