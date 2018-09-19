Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov: The Countdown Continues

There’s been little trash talk so far in the build up to UFC 229, but that isn’t stopping it from being one of the most eagerly anticipated fight nights in MMA history.

The world will be watching as Conor McGregor enters the Octagon for the first time in over two years, and as the underdog too.

With the October 6 fight just around the corner, our UFC experts in the Sports Daily ranks have compiled everything you need to know about the Las Vegas showdown.

How To Watch It

Naturally, first question is how on earth do you watch it? There will be a number of places to watch the fight, with one of the best options being via stream using a VPN.

You can find out more if you click here, with a number of options available to you, while you’ll also be able to watch the fight via UFC Pass and on local pay-per-view networks.

This can be done via the app, tablet or a desktop or laptop, so there really is no excuse for missing out, no matter where you are in the world.

Who To Back?

Plenty of pundits have already nailed their colours to the mast in what could be an incredibly hard fought bout.

The Irishman will be relying on his power while, the favourite, Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to get his opponent on the mat and grapple.

Nurmagomedov is the current lightweight champion and will be putting his title on the line for the Main Event, a title McGregor had to relinquish following his title win back in 2016.

It’s hard to tell who has the edge currently. Both training camps have been incredibly client with both fighters only releasing small teasers of how in shape they are via social media.

That’s all going to change this week with the first press conference taking place on Thursday (Sep 20). We’re expecting an explosion certainly from the challenger after that infamous bus attack earlier this year.

All that won’t matter though and it’s on the canvas where a legend will be made.

Most are predicting a Khabib knockout, with the Russian promising to take revenge following the bus attack, although the last time McGregor got into the Octagon, he left the first fighter to be a simultaneous two-weight world champion.

It’s certainly is going to stoke the flames of what is already a relationship that has reached breaking point.

So, When Can You Watch It?

The fight is the Main Event of UFC 229, which will also see a full undercard that involves an intriguing lightweight fight between Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis, the winner of which will likely fancy a crack at either McGregor or Khabib.

The action will get underway in Nevada at around 8pm local time with the Main Event expected after 10pm, dependent on the rest of the undercard.

It’s going to be well worth sitting down for. Both fighters can be explosive and it’s almost certain the fight won’t go the distance. Fireworks are expected, so get comfy!