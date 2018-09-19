Jimmy Butler headed to the Brooklyn Nets?

Earlier today, reports surfaced that All-Star forward Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. With this the 29-year-old has listed his preferred destinations as seen below in a tweet from ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler has three preferred destinations for a trade, league sources tell ESPN: The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. Those three teams have max cap space to sign Butler as a free agent in July. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2018

Though Butler has in-fact listed three teams as his preferred landing spots, realistically, only one can give the Timberwolves a return package worth their while. And that team: the Brooklyn Nets.

With an average age of 25.5, the team has an influx of good, young players that can be packaged together to appease the likes of Minnesota in a deal. While New York and Los Angeles both have some quality pieces, in regard to age and talent, Brooklyn seems to be the franchise leading the pack.

From Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to Jarret Allen. Spencer Dinwiddie to Caris LeVert. No matter which way you look at it, the Nets have a plethora of assets that could entice the T-Wolves to view them as their number-one trade partner.

Another reason for fans to be giddy about Butler’s interest in heading to the Nets is their future salary situation. Brooklyn’s 2019 salary is projected to be around $44-million. With this, it makes it all the more logical to believe that not only would the team be able to make a deal for Butler but, also, can afford to ink him to a long term deal once he hits free agency next summer.

Though no reports have come out about if the Nets are actively pursuing the disgruntled T-Wolves star, it should be assumed that General Manager Sean Marks is already chalking up a plan on what actions should be taken moving forward. Brooklyn has missed the postseason in each of it’s last three campaigns. With an addition of Jimmy Butler, it would appear that the franchise’s playoff drought would be coming to an end rather soon.