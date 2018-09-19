LeBron James to star in 'Space Jam' sequel

One of the most iconic sports movies of all time will finally be getting a sequel.

“Space Jam,” the live-action/animated movie which featured a number of former NBA stars, including Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird, as well as others, was a hit among both sports fans and casual moviegoers. It pitted the Monstars against the Tune Squad — led by Jordan — in a basketball game, for all the marbles, essentially.

And now, it appears there’ll be a follow-up to the hit movie, which LeBron James will be starring in. SpringHill Entertainment, a production company owned by James and business partner Maverick Carter, teased the news about the “Space Jam” sequel on Wednesday with this photo on Twitter:

Judging by that photo, it appears that Terence Nance will direct the movie, while Ryan Coogler will produce it.

There have been plenty of rumors suggesting that this movie would eventually come to fruition, with James as the star, and now it appears they were indeed correct. We’re already excited about it.